Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Week 8 Scoreboard



(4)HUGUENOT

(6)L.C. BIRD HOPEWELL

(1)MATOACA (5)DINWIDDIE

PETERSBURG (2)VARINA

HANOVER 28

13 (7)GLEN ALLEN

HERMITAGE (8)THOMAS JEFFERSON

DEEP RUN ATLEE

(10)ARMSTRONG POWHATAN

MIDLOTHIAN THOMAS DALE

MEADOWBROOK CLOVER HILL

MANCHESTER J.R. TUCKER

DOUGLAS FREEMAN RHSA

MONACAN WOODBERRY FOREST

COLLEGIATE JAMES RIVER

COSBY 14

22 (3)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

POTOMAC, MD COLONIAL HEIGHTS

PRINCE GEORGE HENRICO

MECHANICSVILLE NEW KENT

YORK 14

9 WESTERN ALBEMARLE

GOOCHLAND KING GEORGE

CAROLINE CHARLOTTESVILLE

LOUISA AMELIA

CUMBERLAND ESSEX

NORTHUMBERLAND RAPPAHANOCK

COLONIAL BEACH MIDDLESEX

CHARLES CITY KING & QUEEN

WEST POINT LIFE CHRISTIAN

(9)BENEDICTINE SAT

2 P.M. ST. CHRISTOPHERS

TRINITY EPISCOPAL SAT

1 P.M.

