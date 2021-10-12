Watch
Highland Springs, Manchester, Dinwiddie atop high school football poll

Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 15:49:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 13 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 8

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (13)4-2 1471
2. Manchester4-1 1232
3. Dinwiddie (1)4-0 1183
4. Varina (1)5-0 1104
5. Thomas Dale4-1 825
6. Matoaca5-1 677
7. Hopewell3-1 486
8. Midlothian5-0 369
9. Patrick Henry4-2 288
10. St. Christopher's6-0 2610

Others receiving votes: Freeman (17), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (8), Benedictine (5), Powhatan (2)

