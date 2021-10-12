Highland Springs, Manchester, Dinwiddie atop high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 13 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 8
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (13)
|4-2 147
|1
|2. Manchester
|4-1 123
|2
|3. Dinwiddie (1)
|4-0 118
|3
|4. Varina (1)
|5-0 110
|4
|5. Thomas Dale
|4-1 82
|5
|6. Matoaca
|5-1 67
|7
|7. Hopewell
|3-1 48
|6
|8. Midlothian
|5-0 36
|9
|9. Patrick Henry
|4-2 28
|8
|10. St. Christopher's
|6-0 26
|10
Others receiving votes: Freeman (17), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (8), Benedictine (5), Powhatan (2)