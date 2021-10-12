Highland Springs, Manchester, Dinwiddie atop high school football poll

Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 12, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 13 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 8

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (13) 4-2 147 1 2. Manchester 4-1 123 2 3. Dinwiddie (1) 4-0 118 3 4. Varina (1) 5-0 110 4 5. Thomas Dale 4-1 82 5 6. Matoaca 5-1 67 7 7. Hopewell 3-1 48 6 8. Midlothian 5-0 36 9 9. Patrick Henry 4-2 28 8 10. St. Christopher's 6-0 26 10 Others receiving votes: Freeman (17), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (8), Benedictine (5), Powhatan (2)

