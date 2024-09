Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is celebrating 30 years of sharing Central Virginia high school football scores and highlights. Join Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Reynolds Community College and Toyota.

Week 5 Scoreboard



MECHANICSVILLE

PATRICK HENRY (4)VARINA

HENRICO (5)DINWIDDIE

HOPEWELL 22

7 HERMITAGE

MILLS GODWIN DOUGLAS FREEMAN

DEEP RUN ATLEE

HANOVER (7)THOMAS DALE

PRINCE GEORGE 35

6 RHSA

(8)L.C. BIRD 0

57 COLLEGIATE

PAUL VI MANCHESTER

JAMES RIVER 37

13 PETERSBURG

MEADOWBROOK 7

14 STRASBURG

KING WILLIAM 28

17 (3)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

RIVERBEND COSBY

CLOVER HILL GOOCHLAND

MONTICELLO 14

34 EASTERN VIEW

CAROLINE 42

21 LOUISA

WESTERN ALBEMARLE 40

0 COLONIAL HEIGHTS

(1)MATOACA SAT

1 P.M. (6)HUGUENOT

POWHATAN SAT

NOON (9)BENEDICTINE

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SAT

1 P.M. TRINITY EPISCOPAL

FLINT HILL SAT

12:30 P.M. WARHILL

NEW KENT SAT

NOON NORTHAMPTON

WEST POINT MIDDLESEX

RAPPPAHANOCK ESSEX

KING & QUEEN FORFEIT ARCADIA

LANCASTER SAT

2 P.M. J.R. TUCKER

JOHN MARSHALL MON

7 P.M. NOTTOWAY

AMELIA MON

7 P.M.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town from Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.