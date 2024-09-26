Final Score Friday Week 5 Schedule Changes

A number of high school football games in week 5 have been moved or postponed in the wake of Hurricane Helene skirting Central Virginia on Friday.

The following is the list of updated games and times as we have them. Keep checking back to this page as we will update all game information as soon as it is available to us.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, all Henrico County school games are still on as scheduled, as are games in Hanover County plus Cosby at Clover Hill, still set for Friday night.

Games moved to Thursday, 9/26

Petersburg at Meadowbrook

Thomas Dale at Prince George (originally scheduled for Thursday)

Manchester at James River

RHSA at L.C. Bird (originally scheduled for Thursday)

Eastern View at Caroline

Dinwiddie at Hopewell

Goochland at Monticello

Strasburg at King William

Louisa at Western Albemarle

Games moved to Saturday, 9/28

Colonial Heights at Matoaca, 1 p.m.

Huguenot at Powhatan, noon

Warhill at New Kent, noon

Benedictine at St. Christophers 1 p.m. (originally scheduled for Saturday)

Trinity Episcopal at Flint Hill, 12:30 (originally scheduled for Saturday)

Games moved to Monday, 9/30

Nottoway at Amelia 7pm

J.R. Tucker vs. John Marshall at Virginia Union, 7 p.m.



Manassas Park at Armstrong - PPD, no makeup date announced