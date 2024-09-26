Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 5 Schedule Changes

Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is advancing across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida and it's been upgraded to a major Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is threatening a “catastrophic” storm surge in northwestern parts of Florida as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S. Landfall is expected Thursday evening. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states. In the Pacific, former Hurricane John has strengthened back into a hurricane, threatening areas of Mexico’s western coast with flash flooding and mudslides.
Posted
and last updated

A number of high school football games in week 5 have been moved or postponed in the wake of Hurricane Helene skirting Central Virginia on Friday.

The following is the list of updated games and times as we have them. Keep checking back to this page as we will update all game information as soon as it is available to us.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, all Henrico County school games are still on as scheduled, as are games in Hanover County plus Cosby at Clover Hill, still set for Friday night.

Games moved to Thursday, 9/26

  • Petersburg at Meadowbrook
  • Thomas Dale at Prince George (originally scheduled for Thursday)
  • Manchester at James River
  • RHSA at L.C. Bird (originally scheduled for Thursday)
  • Eastern View at Caroline
  • Dinwiddie at Hopewell
  • Goochland at Monticello
  • Strasburg at King William
  • Louisa at Western Albemarle

Games moved to Saturday, 9/28

  • Colonial Heights at Matoaca, 1 p.m.
  • Huguenot at Powhatan, noon
  • Warhill at New Kent, noon
  • Benedictine at St. Christophers 1 p.m. (originally scheduled for Saturday)
  • Trinity Episcopal at Flint Hill, 12:30 (originally scheduled for Saturday)

Games moved to Monday, 9/30

  • Nottoway at Amelia 7pm
  • J.R. Tucker vs. John Marshall at Virginia Union, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park at Armstrong - PPD, no makeup date announced

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster