Varina Blue Devils heading into new season with many returning starters

2024 Record: 12-2

Season Result: def. Hanover 42-14, def. Huguenot 26-0, def. Dinwiddie 41-27, def. Tuscarora 28-0, lost to Phoebus 23-6 in Class 4 state title game

Head Coach: Marcus Lewis, 6th season (49-10)

Returning Starter: 10-11

Of Note: Not too long ago, Blue Devils head coach Marcus Lewis was worried about kids in his feeder programs looking elsewhere for greener pastures. Four straight seasons of double-digit wins have changed all that. The Blue Devils return much of the core of the team that played for last year’s Class 4 state title, including QB Kaleb Wyche, WR DaMari Carter and DL JaySean Richardson. Plus they have added transfers Sir Paul Cheeks (L.C. Bird) and Michael Farley (St. Christopher’s). The Blue Devils should be the preseason number one team in the area when our first Coaches Poll comes out later in August.

