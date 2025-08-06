J.R. Tucker Tigers football faces Class 6 challenge with young roster

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2024 Record: 1-9

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Brice Fritts, 3rd season (3-17)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: Coach Fritts begins his third campaign much like his first two, with a very young roster. The past two senior classes have been some of the smallest in program history, but the underclassmen ranks have started to grow.

There will be a competition between three players for QB1 during camp, and ball control will be a key focus for the offense. Yahir Moreno will anchor the defense at LB after playing only 5 games last year but averaging 10 tackles per contest in those appearances. Tucker moves up to Class 6 this season, but with participation more in line with Class 4 programs.

