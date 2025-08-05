Thomas Dale looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2024

2024 Record: 6-5

Season Result: Lost to Manchester 18-7 in 1st round of Region 6A Playoffs

Head Coach: Kevin Tucker (16th season, 114-53 career record at Thomas Dale)

Returning Starters: 14

Of note: Despite recording their 12th straight winning record last season, Thomas Dale didn't win a playoff game for the first time in three years. The Knights were dealt with several season-ending injuries to include W&M commit NJ Hines, who will return this season as the starting running back and linebacker Mike Davis, who played most of last year with an injury. Kevin Tucker has 14 starters back along with nearly 30 players who gained a lot of big game experience a season ago.