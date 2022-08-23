Watch Now
Watch replay of Final Score Friday Season Preview Special

Watch Final Score Friday Season 28 starting Aug. 26 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of Final Score Friday, Central Virginia's only local high school football show, begins this Friday at 11:15 p.m. after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

You can catch live coverage on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "WTVR Richmond" in your app store.

Watch a replay of the Final Score Friday Season Preview Special in the video player above. The special will also reair at 1:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. all this week on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

