Richmond High School of the Arts named Final Score Friday Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond High School of the Arts, formerly George Wythe High School, was named this week's Final Score Friday Team of the Week sponsored by Reynolds Community College.

The Bulldogs won the honor after defeating John Marshall to snap the school's 26-game losing streak.

"I remember you told me this offseason, that one of the biggest goals you were looking to achieve was to change the narrative of football here at Richmond High School for the Arts," CBS 6 sports reporter Sean Robertson said before heading the trophy to the team's new head coach Benjamin Hutchinson. "What do you think that win Friday against John Marshall did to change the narrative?"

"It was definitely a huge step in the right direction," he replied. "The energy is infectious. It's spread not only to our staff but to all the students in the building. We have guys that were kind of in limbo, kind of questioning about playing, now they're for sure. We haven't won here in a long time. So that everybody here's first time experiencing a win, a real win on the field."

