Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

2021 Fall record: 10-3

Season Result: def. Matoaca 28-25, def. Dinwiddie 35-20, lost to Varina 16-14 in the regional final

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 4th season (26-8)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Of Note: In just three seasons, Wakefield has returned the swagger to the Patriots. They were the only team to defeat Varina last year and the program has nearly 100 kids this year.

Wakefield's five playoff wins in his first three years are second only to Ray Long Jr. (20) in school history.

