Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Matoaca Warriors

2021 Fall Record: 9-2

Season result: lost to Patrick Henry 28-25 in 1st round of Class 4 playoffs

Head Coach: Fred Stoots, 1st season

Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense

Of note: The Warriors had the best regular season in school history last year, but many faces have moved on from that roster. Longtime assistant Fred Stoots takes over for Jay Parker, who stepped down after one season for personal reasons.

Stoots is an alum who played under longtime HC Pat Manuel. He will need to replace Quinton and Cam Johnson, the RB duo who each went for over 1,000 yards last season.