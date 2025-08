2024 Record: 5-5

Season Result: N/A

Head Coach: Justin Akers (1st season)

Returning Starters: 10

Of Note: After four seasons at Manchester, the last two as the Lancers Offensive Coordinator, Justin Akers takes over as Head Coach for Jim Henderson. Akers wants a up-tempo offensive philosophy in which they run at least five players every :30 seconds. He returns 10 starters back from last year's team that recorded their first non-losing record since 2021.