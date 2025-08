2024 Record: 3-6

Season Result: N/A

Head Coach: Billy Rudd (3rd season, 6-13 career record at Meadowbrook)

Returning starters: 17

Of note: Meadowbrook lost four straight to end the season after a 3-2 start. The Monarchs just out of the postseason for a seventh straight year. Rudd has 17 starters back, the most since he became Head Coach, to include his entire offensive line.