Hurricane Ian impacts high school football in Virginia

Final Score Week 5: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 1:37 PM, Sep 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Ian's impact is being felt days before its rain reaches Virginia. With rain in the Virginia forecast on Friday and Saturday, several high schools have rescheduled Friday night football to Thursday.

The following high school football games have been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.:

  • Matoaca at Dinwiddie
  • Hopewell at Colonial Heights
  • Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg (game played at Virginia State)
  • L.C. Bird at Huguenot
  • Midlothian at Cosby
  • Park View-South Hill at Armstrong
  • Prince George at Thomas Dale
  • John Marshall at King & Queen

