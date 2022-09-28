Hurricane Ian impacts high school football in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Ian's impact is being felt days before its rain reaches Virginia. With rain in the Virginia forecast on Friday and Saturday, several high schools have rescheduled Friday night football to Thursday.

The following high school football games have been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.:

Matoaca at Dinwiddie

Hopewell at Colonial Heights

Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg (game played at Virginia State)

L.C. Bird at Huguenot

Midlothian at Cosby

Park View-South Hill at Armstrong

Prince George at Thomas Dale

John Marshall at King & Queen

