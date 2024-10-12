Huguenot runs past Manchester 32-7

RICHMOND, Va. — Behind a pair of first half touchdown runs from John Washington, Huguenot (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 32-7 win over Manchester.

Falcons QB Linwood Johnson had 231 yards of total offense (149 passing, 82 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns as the Falcons knocked off the Lancers for the first time since 2005. It was their biggest win over Manchester since a 30-0 shutout back in 1999.

Washington rushed 16 times for 145 yards while teammate Randle Robinson added another 81 yards on the ground. Kaleb Polk, Markell Dabney and Jhammari Cain all had TD receptions.

Manchester fell to 3-3.