Huguenot and Powhatan to square off in the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Game of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Through the first month of the season, several teams in Region 4B are starting to create separation from the pack as they try to achieve preseason goals.

In the CBS 6 Final Score Friday game of the week, the Huguenot High School Falcons and Powhatan High School Indians will meet for the first time since last year's first-round playoff game, one that neither team has forgotten.

In last year's playoffs, Huguenot won on the final play of the game.

"I know they have some payback in their minds from how things went last year. But at the end of the day, it's a good football team, and they will be well-prepared. So we have to be ready for that," Huguenot Coach Charles Scott said.

Coach Scott has brought the roar back to Forest Hill and sixth-ranked Huguenot, which is 3-0 for the second straight season.

"Everything we do is in a championship fashion. Here, when we have practice, we're trying to have championship practices, and if you're not giving a championship effort, we can call you out on that," Coach Scott said. "We're a hundred percent better team than we were last year. We had a spectacular offseason, a full, complete offseason. We're way better at this point than we were last year."

Powhatan rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 21-point win at James River last week, their third straight victory over the Rapids, and has started the season 2-1 for the second year in a row.

"Sixteen starters back, so I think we were hoping to be in this situation. Now it's just a matter of trying to perform up to it," Powhatan Coach Mike Henderson said. "I like how we bounced back. We had a game against Manchester that maybe brought us back down a little, so we could start focusing on some of the details and getting back to the week-to-week grind instead of looking ahead. Sometimes you need a game like that."

Henderson said his team has extra motivation given how last season ended.

"We know they ended our season last year. So it's a big game; there's no way around that. We have great respect for those guys, but we're looking forward to the opportunity as well," Coach Henderson said.

