Top-ranked Highland Springs upset at home by Phoebus 23-7

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. -- In the first-ever matchup between perennial state title contenders in their respective classes, Phoebus came to Highland Springs and upset the top-ranked Springers 23-7.

The Phantoms, who have now won 36 straight games, used a ball-control offense in the first half to grind down the Springer defense, capped off by a one-yard TD run by Davion Roberts.

They added to their lead in the second quarter thanks to an eight-yard run by Ty'Reon Taylor.

But it was the Phantoms' defense that won the night.

The three-time defending state Class 4 champs limited the Springers (1-1) to just 97 total yards, only 27 on the ground.

The Springers did their best to take advantage of special teams miscues by Phoebus. A second fumbled punt return by the Phantoms early in the third quarter allowed Devyn Simmons to get the Springers on the board with a seven-yard return.

But that's as close as the Springers would get as they were held under 10 points for just the second time since the opening game of the 2017 season.

Loren Johnson's schedule does not get easier next week as Maury comes to the East End as the defending state Class 5 champions. The Commodores have not lost since the Springers beat them for the state championship back in 2022.

