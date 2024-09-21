Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Highland Springs bounces back with a rout of Freeman 50-14

Posted
and last updated

Highland Springs, Va. - Looking to avoid a losing streak that hasn't been seen in nearly a generation, Highland Springs got a big night on the ground from Daeron Ferguson in a 50-14 home win over Douglas Freeman.

Ferguson had first half TD runs of 4 and 40 yards to help the Springers (2-2) jump out to an early lead. Nelson Layne accounted for 4 TDs, two on the ground and two through the air. The Springers were looking to avoid their first three game losing streak on the field since 1998.

Freeman (3-1) was led by Kevin China who scored their lone touchdown in the first half.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster