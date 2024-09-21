Highland Springs bounces back with a rout of Freeman 50-14

Highland Springs, Va. - Looking to avoid a losing streak that hasn't been seen in nearly a generation, Highland Springs got a big night on the ground from Daeron Ferguson in a 50-14 home win over Douglas Freeman.

Ferguson had first half TD runs of 4 and 40 yards to help the Springers (2-2) jump out to an early lead. Nelson Layne accounted for 4 TDs, two on the ground and two through the air. The Springers were looking to avoid their first three game losing streak on the field since 1998.

Freeman (3-1) was led by Kevin China who scored their lone touchdown in the first half.

