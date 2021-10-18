Watch
Highland Springs maintains top spot on high school football poll

Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:41:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 15 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (15)5-2 1581
2. Dinwiddie (1)5-0 1393
3. Varina6-0 1304
4. Midlothian6-0 1028
5. Thomas Dale5-1 1005
6. Matoaca6-1 756
7. Manchester4-2 662
8. Patrick Henry5-2 359
9. St. Christopher's7-0 2510
10. Hermitage4-2 24

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (12), Freeman (6), Louisa (3), Powhatan (2), James River (1), Glen Allen (1)

