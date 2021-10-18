Highland Springs maintains top spot on high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 15 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (15)
|5-2 158
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (1)
|5-0 139
|3
|3. Varina
|6-0 130
|4
|4. Midlothian
|6-0 102
|8
|5. Thomas Dale
|5-1 100
|5
|6. Matoaca
|6-1 75
|6
|7. Manchester
|4-2 66
|2
|8. Patrick Henry
|5-2 35
|9
|9. St. Christopher's
|7-0 25
|10
|10. Hermitage
|4-2 24
|—
Others receiving votes: Hopewell (12), Freeman (6), Louisa (3), Powhatan (2), James River (1), Glen Allen (1)