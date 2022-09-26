Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (21) 5-0 210 1 2. Varina 4-0 175 2 3. Thomas Dale 4-0 159 3 4. Dinwiddie 4-0 146 4 5. Trinity Episcopal 4-0 107 5 6. Midlothian 4-0 92 6 7. Douglas Freeman 5-0 90 7 8. Manchester 3-1 43 9 9. Hermitage 3-2 42 8 9. Hanover 4-0 42 10

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (11), Thomas Jefferson (10) Hopewell (6), Louisa (4), Patrick Henry (2), L.C. Bird (2).

