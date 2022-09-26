Watch Now
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (21)5-0 2101
2. Varina 4-0 1752
3. Thomas Dale4-0 1593
4. Dinwiddie4-0 1464
5. Trinity Episcopal4-0 1075
6. Midlothian 4-0 926
7. Douglas Freeman5-0 907
8. Manchester3-1 439
9. Hermitage3-2 428
9. Hanover4-0 4210

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (11), Thomas Jefferson (10) Hopewell (6), Louisa (4), Patrick Henry (2), L.C. Bird (2).

