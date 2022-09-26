Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 21 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (21)
|5-0 210
|1
|2. Varina
|4-0 175
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|4-0 159
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|4-0 146
|4
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|4-0 107
|5
|6. Midlothian
|4-0 92
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|5-0 90
|7
|8. Manchester
|3-1 43
|9
|9. Hermitage
|3-2 42
|8
|9. Hanover
|4-0 42
|10
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (11), Thomas Jefferson (10) Hopewell (6), Louisa (4), Patrick Henry (2), L.C. Bird (2).
Watch Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.