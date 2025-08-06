Hermitage Panthers football coach Jean-Pierre looks to build winning culture

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

2024 Record: 6-5

Season Result: lost to L.C. Bird 21-11

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 5th season (27-18)

Returning Starters: 18

Of Note: After reaching the 5C Regional final in his first season at his alma mater, Jean-Pierre's Panthers have had three first round playoff exits. Changing that starts with altering the culture. "We always have talent," Jean-Pierre said. "The question is: what will the culture be?" A large group of returning starters and contributors should help with that starting with QB Ben Yeanay and DB Andre Clarke. Dillon Webb, who was an all-state LB as a sophomore also returns after missing his junior season due to injury. The Panthers 2025 regular season finishes up with Thomas Jefferson, whom they have not played since 2014, and against whom they have not lost since 1996.



