Glen Allen Jaguars named CBS 6 Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last Friday’s victory over Thomas Dale High School marked a significant milestone for the Glen Allen High School Jaguars, who are now enjoying their best start in program history at 4-0. This achievement earned the team the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honor.

In an interview during practice, CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte praised the team's performance.

He asked Head Coach Malik Sexton what has driven their success this season.

"The way they fight through adversity," Sexton said. "If you all understood or knew all the things this team goes through daily and weekly basis, and the way they still put it together to find the pieces to pull out games, the way that they just did this past Friday, everything to do with them, nothing to do with me. I think it's the brotherhood and camaraderie that they build on their own I just call the plays they executed."

Despite the excitement surrounding past wins, Sexton remained focused on the future.

"I don't think they've done enough. They haven't done anything yet," Sexton said. "Yes, it's a great win, and it's good for you know, the glitz and glam, but I think that we have 11 more to go in order for us to truly celebrate and appreciate anything about this season."

As recognition for their achievements, Casadonte presented the Jaguars with the Week Four trophy from CBS 6, thanks to local sponsors Bunkie Trinite Trophies and Reynolds Community College.

The Glen Allen Jaguars will take a break this week with a bye.

