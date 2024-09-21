Glen Allen gets a statement win over Thomas Dale 28-3

Glen Allen, Va - Glen Allen head coach Malik Sexton spoke all week leading up to their game against Thomas Dale about getting a "statement win" for the program he is leading for the first time.

Mission accomplished.

Dallas Chavis had 176 yards rushing and three TDs while the Jaguar defense limited the Knights to just 29 yards of total offense in a 28-3 Glen Allen win that improves the Jags to 4-0 for the first time in program history.

In just the second all time meeting between the teams, Dale (2-1) actually got on the board first with a 46 yard field goal from Jonathan Gates that would have been good from much farther out.

But that's all the scoring the Knights would get. Jacob Perini scored Glen Allen's (4-0) first touchdown on a wide receiver screen from quarterback Nana Utsey and then Chavis did the rest.

"I'm just blessed to be a character in these guys' story" Sexton said after the win. "A big shoutout to (former Jags head coach) Perry Jones. He prepared me for this moment."