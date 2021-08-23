Varina at Hopewell highlights Final Score Friday Week 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday, the weekly Central Virginia high school football show, begins its 27th season on CBS 6 this month.
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Week 1
Thursday, August 26, 2021
James River at L.C. Bird
0 - 0
Mechanicsville at Deep Run
0-0
Henrico at Atlee
0-0
Friday, August 27, 2021
King William at Goochland
0-0
Varina at Hopewell
0-0
GW Danville at Dinwiddie
0-0
Prince George at Freeman
0-0
Thomas Dale at Cosby
0-0
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson (4 p.m.)
0-0
Louisa at Huguenot
0-0
Meadowbrook at Hermitage
0-0
Matoaca at Glen Allen
0-0
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Vance (NC) at Highland Springs (3 p.m.)
0-0
Benedictine vs. Trinity at Henrico
0-0