Varina at Hopewell highlights Final Score Friday Week 1

Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday, the weekly Central Virginia high school football show, begins its 27th season on CBS 6 this month.

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 1

Thursday, August 26, 2021
James River at L.C. Bird
0 - 0

Mechanicsville at Deep Run
0-0

Henrico at Atlee
0-0

Friday, August 27, 2021
King William at Goochland
0-0

Varina at Hopewell
0-0

GW Danville at Dinwiddie
0-0

Prince George at Freeman
0-0

Thomas Dale at Cosby
0-0

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson (4 p.m.)
0-0

Louisa at Huguenot
0-0

Meadowbrook at Hermitage
0-0

Matoaca at Glen Allen
0-0

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Vance (NC) at Highland Springs (3 p.m.)
0-0

Benedictine vs. Trinity at Henrico
0-0

