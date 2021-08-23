Varina at Hopewell highlights Final Score Friday Week 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday, the weekly Central Virginia high school football show, begins its 27th season on CBS 6 this month.

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 1

Thursday, August 26, 2021

James River at L.C. Bird

0 - 0

Mechanicsville at Deep Run

0-0

Henrico at Atlee

0-0

Friday, August 27, 2021

King William at Goochland

0-0

Varina at Hopewell

0-0

GW Danville at Dinwiddie

0-0

Prince George at Freeman

0-0

Thomas Dale at Cosby

0-0

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson (4 p.m.)

0-0

Louisa at Huguenot

0-0

Meadowbrook at Hermitage

0-0

Matoaca at Glen Allen

0-0

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Vance (NC) at Highland Springs (3 p.m.)

0-0

Benedictine vs. Trinity at Henrico

0-0