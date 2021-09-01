Watch
Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

WTVR
CBS 6 Sports
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday and Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 2

AwayHome Score
(1)Manchester(2) High Springs0 - 0
Heritage-Lynchburg(4) Dinwiddie0 - 0
Mills Godwin(6) Patrick Henry0 - 0
James RiverFreeman0 - 0
AtleeDeep Run0 - 0
Flint HillSt. Christopher's0 - 0
CollegiateGoochland0 - 0
BenedictineFriendship Collegiate0 - 0
J.R. TuckerIndian River0 - 0
ArmstrongPetersburg0 - 0
CourtlandLouisa0 - 0

THURSDAY GAMES

Away HomeScoreL
L.C. Bird (3) Thomas Dale0 - 0
Glen Allen(5) Varina0 - 0
PowhatanMechanicsville0 - 0
MonacanHanover0 - 0
MeadowbrookThomas Jefferson0 - 0
MidlothianPrince George0 - 0
Clover Hill(10) Matoaca0 - 0
George WytheCaroline0 - 0
NanduaKing William0 - 0
HermitageHenricoPPD
