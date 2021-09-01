Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday and Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 2

Away Home Score (1)Manchester (2) High Springs 0 - 0 Heritage-Lynchburg (4) Dinwiddie 0 - 0 Mills Godwin (6) Patrick Henry 0 - 0 James River Freeman 0 - 0 Atlee Deep Run 0 - 0 Flint Hill St. Christopher's 0 - 0 Collegiate Goochland 0 - 0 Benedictine Friendship Collegiate 0 - 0 J.R. Tucker Indian River 0 - 0 Armstrong Petersburg 0 - 0 Courtland Louisa 0 - 0

THURSDAY GAMES