Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:36:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Want to watch Final Score Friday in its entirety? Click here to watch on our YouTube channel or catch the show on demand on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store.

Week 12

(5) Patrick Henry -
(1) Dinwiddie -
(9) Hermitage -
Midlothian -
Freeman -
(3) Highland Springs -
(2) Varina -
King George -
(10) James River
Oscar Smith -
(6) Manchester -
Western Branch -
Poquoson -
King William -
Northumberland -
King & Queen -
Goochland -
Meridian -
West Point -
Essex -
Amelia -
Nottoway -
Hopewell -
Phoebus - SAT 2PM
Benedictine -
Trinity Episcopal - SAT 1PM
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.