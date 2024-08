2023 Record: 11-1

Playoff result: Defeated Western Branch 31-22 in 1st round of Region 6A

Lost to Manchester 40-21 in Region 6A Semifinal.

Head Coach: Kevin Tucker, 15th season (108-48 career record at Thomas Dale)

Returning Starters: 6

Of Note: Last year, Thomas Dale recorded it's first 10-0 regular season since 2002. The Knights won at least 10 games for the second straight year, first time since 2001-02.