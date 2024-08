2023 Record: 6-4

Playoff Result: Lost to Huguenot 25-20 in 1st round of Region 4B

Head Coach: Mike Henderson, 6th year (28-21 career record at Powhatan)

Returning starters: 16

Of Note: Entering his 30th year of coaching, this is the most returning starters Coach Henderson has ever had. Powhatan reached the postseason for the 3rd year in a row, but were eliminated in the 1st round for a 3rd straight time, twice by five points or less. Three of their four losses were by seven points or fewer.