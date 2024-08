2023 Record: 3-7

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Jim Henderson, 12th season (81-40)

Returning starters: 13

Of Note: Last year, Monacan recorded their 3rd straight non-winning season which they haven't done since 2011-13. Their three wins were the fewest since 2009. Coach Henderson has a "Core Group," that will play both ways in hopes of leading the Chiefs back to the playoffs.