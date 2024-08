2023 Record: 5-5

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Phil Gross, 2nd season (5-5)

Returning starters: 10-12

Of Note: Last season, Midlothian missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019 after they finished with a four-game losing streak, all to teams that made the postseason, and three of those losses were by a total of 19 points. That finish, along with the loss of their teammate Wyatt Fowler during the offseason, has made them a much closer team.