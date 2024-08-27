Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs

2023 Record: 1-9

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 3rd season (3-17)

Returning Starters: 13-14

Of Note: Reynolds returns for his third season guiding the Mustangs looking to snap the nine-game losing streak on which they currently sit. "We're young but with experience" Reynolds says of his roster which returns several starters including QB1 Caeden Walters who may be one of Reynolds' best receivers as well, and could find himself playing both positions when Camden Metzger is under center. Only 1 of Mechanicsville's losses last year was by less than a touchdown, something the Mustang defense will have to improve upon to get them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.