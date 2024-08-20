Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: John Marshall Justices

2023 Record: 2-7

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Clarence "Chip" Howard, 2nd season (2-7)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: Howard, a Highland Springs grad, returns for his second season with the Justices and an admittedly young roster. QB1 Jaylen Williams returns as do a handful of players with experience, but there was some significant roster turnover in the offseason, mostly at the staff's discretion. Howard has also fashioned a schedule more in line with the numbers that Marshall has as opposed to when they played a Colonial District schedule loaded with much bigger schools and programs.