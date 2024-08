2023 Record: 8-3

Playoff Result: Defeated Powhatan 25-20 in 1st round of Region 4B

Lost to Varina 21-20 in Region 4B Semifinal

Head Coach: Charles Scott, 2nd season (8-3 career record at Huguenot)

Returning starters: 19

Of Note: Huguenot's eight wins last season were the most since 2005. It's the most victories by a Falcons Head Coach in his 1st year since Richard McFee won 13 in 1988.