Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

2023 Record: 13-2

Playoff results: def. Cosby 49-6, def. Oscar Smith 28-7, def. Manchester 17-6, def. Lake Braddock 35-10, lost to Freedom-Woodbridge 42-34 in Class 6 state title game

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 17th season (171-29)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of note: At this point in his tenure, Johnson doesn't need a whole lot of motivation for his players, regardless of their experience or ability. The standard for the Springers is set and well known, and those who cannot or will not live up to it will watch from the sidelines. Johnson does have 7 or 8 returning starters on defense, including his son Brennan who was the state defensive player of the year in Class 6. Khristian Martin, who started at QB1 for three years has moved on to Maryland, in his place will be former James River QB Nelson Layne. Eric Byrd is back at running back as are plenty of athletes who know exactly what is expected. Highland Springs has played for their respective state championship in seven of the past nine seasons, with 5 titles.