Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Hanover Hawks

Hawks will rely on a mix of returning starters and players looking to prove themselves at the varsity level.
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

2023 Record: 6-5

Playoff Result: Lost to King George 40-28

Head Coach: Sam Rogers, 5th season (23-15)

Returning Starters: 8-9

Of Note: Rogers begins his 5th season at his alma mater with fewer returning starters than usual, but not necessarily a "young" team. Many of the players they will count on this year have performed at the J-V level but will now be asked to produce on Friday nights. Nolan Crist returns at QB1 but is being challenged by Jackson Turner. Rogers is high on his offensive line led by center Zach Ulrey as well as Darrian Miller who is joined by his younger brother Colt. The Hawks are seeking a third straight playoff berth, something the program hasn't seen since their head coach was in uniform.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster