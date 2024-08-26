Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs

2023 Record: 3-8

Playoff Result: lost to Thomas Jefferson-R 20-0

Head Coach: Alex Fruth, 7th season (45-26)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: The Bulldogs were very young last year, and their record reflected their inexperience. Fruth's sophomores last year were large in number, and gained experience not just playing, but winning at the JV level where they went 7-2-1. Now they will get the chance to prove it on Friday nights. Issac Hite returns at QB1 where he will split time with Blayke Flaherty who had the job last year before a season ending knee injury in camp. Goochland holds the area's longest active playoff appearance streak at 20 straight.