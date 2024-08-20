Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

2023 Record: 8-3

Playoff result: lost to Oscar Smith 28-17

Head Coach: Malik Sexton, 1st year

Returning Starters: 16

Of Note: Sexton moves up from his role as defensive coordinator to replace Perry Jones who has joined the staff at William and Mary. He brings back many of the starters that tied a program record with 8 wins last year including QB1 Nana Utsey and RB Dallas Chavis. The Jaguars will also have 8 returnees on a defense that held 8 of their 11 opponents to 16 points or fewer....setting a school record for average points allowed per game (12). There are worse ways to kick off a head coaching career, and Sexton and his players believe they have unfinished business from a year ago.