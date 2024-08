2023 Record: 8-4

Playoff Result: Defeated Eastern View 42-25 in 1st round of Region 4B.

Lost to King George 46-29 in Region 4B Semifinal.

Head Coach: Billy Mills, 20th season (169-59 career record at Dinwiddie)

Returning starters: 16

Of Note: Dinwiddie has won at least eight games 12 times in 19 seasons under Coach Mills. They've made the playoffs 12 straight years and 16 of the last 17 years.