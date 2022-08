2021 Fall record: 6-4

Season result: Lost in the first round of playoffs to Amelia

Head Coach: Joe Harrison, 2nd season (6-4)

Returning starters: 15

Of note: The Vikings have made the playoffs in 5 straight seasons in which they have fielded a team, the longest such streak in school history. TJ missed the 2021 spring season due to Richmond schools deciding against fielding any teams. This year's schedule is identical to last year with the addition of Glen Allen.