Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 05, 2022
2021 Fall Record: 4-7

Season result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs to Midlothian 42-13

Head Coach: P.J. Adams, 2nd season (4-7)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense

Of Note: Adams is one of several area coaches who now has a full calendar year's worth of time put in with his roster. That should translate into more wins this fall. Adams admitted going into some games last year knowing his team couldn't be as competitive as he would have liked. this year, he believes his Eagles can win every game. Godwin opens the season with Kecoughtan out of the 757, the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

