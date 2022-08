2021 Fall record: 0-3

Season result: Program shuttered after three games due to lack of participation

Head Coach: Willie Gillus, 2nd season (0-3)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense

Of note: John Marshall returns to the field after having to shut down the program last fall following three shutout losses. They did not play at all in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021, so this will be their first full season in three years. Justices made back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019