Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Highland Springs Springers

With 123 players in the program, the Springers are as deep as ever, and possibly return the most game experience in the state.
Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Highland Springs Springers
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:53:36-04

2021 Fall Record: 10-4

Season result: def. J.R. Tucker 63-0, def. Douglas Freeman 36-0, def. Hermitage 52-13, lost to Stone Bridge 28-26

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 15th season (143-27)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense

Of Note: With 123 players in the program, the Springers are as deep as ever, and possibly return the most game experience in the state. Krystian Martin is back at QB, as is Aziz Foster-Powell at RB and Takye Heath at WR. It's been 4 seasons since the Springers last of 4 straight state titles, but since 2010, they have not lost any playoff game by more than a touchdown. Will go out of state to play Julius Chambers (NC) and Martinsburg (WV) again this fall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.