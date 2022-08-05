Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Highland Springs Springers

2021 Fall Record: 10-4

Season result: def. J.R. Tucker 63-0, def. Douglas Freeman 36-0, def. Hermitage 52-13, lost to Stone Bridge 28-26

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 15th season (143-27)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense

Of Note: With 123 players in the program, the Springers are as deep as ever, and possibly return the most game experience in the state. Krystian Martin is back at QB, as is Aziz Foster-Powell at RB and Takye Heath at WR. It's been 4 seasons since the Springers last of 4 straight state titles, but since 2010, they have not lost any playoff game by more than a touchdown. Will go out of state to play Julius Chambers (NC) and Martinsburg (WV) again this fall.