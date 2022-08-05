Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Hermitage Panthers

2021 Fall Record: 9-3

Season result: def. Glen Allen 42-7, def. Midlothian 24-14, lost to Highland Springs 52-13

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 2nd season (9-3)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense

Of Note: After making the third round of the playoffs, Jean-Pierre had the "interim" tag removed from his job title and continues to rework the program at his alma mater. He has enlisted Brian Brown and Jeffrey Fitzgerald, fellow alums on this year's staff. Panthers will face perennial power, Lake Taylor, out of Norfolk for the first time ever.