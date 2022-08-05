Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Hermitage Panthers

After making the third round of the playoffs, Jean-Pierre had the "interim" tag removed from his job title and continues to rework the program at his alma mater.
Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Hermitage Panthers
Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:50:55-04

2021 Fall Record: 9-3

Season result: def. Glen Allen 42-7, def. Midlothian 24-14, lost to Highland Springs 52-13

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 2nd season (9-3)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense

Of Note: After making the third round of the playoffs, Jean-Pierre had the "interim" tag removed from his job title and continues to rework the program at his alma mater. He has enlisted Brian Brown and Jeffrey Fitzgerald, fellow alums on this year's staff. Panthers will face perennial power, Lake Taylor, out of Norfolk for the first time ever.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.