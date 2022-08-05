Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Henrico Warriors

2021 Fall Record: 2-7

Season result: Wins over Deep Run and Mechanicsville were only games in which they scored more than 13 points

Head Coach: Gerald Glasco, 10th season (52-42)

Returning starters: N/A

Of Note: When the season begins, Glasco will start 10 players under the age of 15. The team was decimated by Covid delays last year, and Glasco admits being "hard-headed" about not wanting to forfeit any games and play with the personnel he had available. Sean Macon will play quarterback after he and his teammates have an entire offseason to better prepare. Henrico will play Thomas Dale for the first time since 1989.