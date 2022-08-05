Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Henrico Warriors

Season result: Wins over Deep Run and Mechanicsville were only games in which they scored more than 13 points
Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Henrico Warriors
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:46:15-04

2021 Fall Record: 2-7

Season result: Wins over Deep Run and Mechanicsville were only games in which they scored more than 13 points

Head Coach: Gerald Glasco, 10th season (52-42)

Returning starters: N/A

Of Note: When the season begins, Glasco will start 10 players under the age of 15. The team was decimated by Covid delays last year, and Glasco admits being "hard-headed" about not wanting to forfeit any games and play with the personnel he had available. Sean Macon will play quarterback after he and his teammates have an entire offseason to better prepare. Henrico will play Thomas Dale for the first time since 1989.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.