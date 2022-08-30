Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

Watch Now
The Cougars will have Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech) patrolling the secondary again, as well as one of their main receiver threats on offense.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 30, 2022
2021 Fall Record: 5-5

Season Result: N/A

Head Coach: Mark Palyo, 16th season (85-50)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 9 defense

Of Note: The Cougars will have Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech) patrolling the secondary again, as well as one of their main receiver threats on offense. Gone is Andre Green (North Carolina) and several other starters on offense. Collegiate missed an entire year due to the pandemic, and Palyo admits having a full offseason has made all the difference in the world in this summer’s camp. At quarterback will be sophomore Jack Callaghan, who’s father Brian is one of the minority owners of the Flying Squirrels.

