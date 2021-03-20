Menu

Final Score Friday 2021: Week 4 scoreboard

Final Score Friday Week 4: Part 1
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 22:37:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 4 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

FINAL SCORE FRIDAY -- WEEK 4
2020/21

(10) Deep Run 15
(1) Highland Springs 21

(3) Hermitage 54
Henrico 7

Atlee 6
(7) Patrick Henry 28

(8) Manchester 42
Midlothian 14

Hanover 17
Mechanicsville 14

Cosby 0
Powhatan 53

Louisa 42
Fluvanna 7

Rappahannock 28
West Point 30

Caroline 0
West Point 55

Clover Hill 14 (Wed)
(3)Monacan 29

Colonial Heights 0 (Wed)
Matoaca 45

Benedictine 45
St. Christopher’s 7

Orange 18
Goochland 47

(6)Thomas Dale 39
(9)Prince George 7

Meadowbrook 6
Petersburg 42

Grafton 7
New Kent 42

(2)Hopewell (Mon)
Dinwiddie

L.C. Bird (Mon)
James River

Central-Lunenburg (Mon)
Amelia

