Final Score Friday 2021: Week 4 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 4 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
FINAL SCORE FRIDAY -- WEEK 4
2020/21
(10) Deep Run 15
(1) Highland Springs 21
(3) Hermitage 54
Henrico 7
Atlee 6
(7) Patrick Henry 28
(8) Manchester 42
Midlothian 14
Hanover 17
Mechanicsville 14
Cosby 0
Powhatan 53
Louisa 42
Fluvanna 7
Rappahannock 28
West Point 30
Caroline 0
West Point 55
Clover Hill 14 (Wed)
(3)Monacan 29
Colonial Heights 0 (Wed)
Matoaca 45
Benedictine 45
St. Christopher’s 7
Orange 18
Goochland 47
(6)Thomas Dale 39
(9)Prince George 7
Meadowbrook 6
Petersburg 42
Grafton 7
New Kent 42
(2)Hopewell (Mon)
Dinwiddie
L.C. Bird (Mon)
James River
Central-Lunenburg (Mon)
Amelia