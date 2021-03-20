Final Score Friday 2021: Week 4 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 4 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

FINAL SCORE FRIDAY -- WEEK 4

2020/21

(10) Deep Run 15

(1) Highland Springs 21

(3) Hermitage 54

Henrico 7

Atlee 6

(7) Patrick Henry 28

(8) Manchester 42

Midlothian 14

Hanover 17

Mechanicsville 14

Cosby 0

Powhatan 53

Louisa 42

Fluvanna 7

Rappahannock 28

West Point 30

Caroline 0

West Point 55

Clover Hill 14 (Wed)

(3)Monacan 29

Colonial Heights 0 (Wed)

Matoaca 45

Benedictine 45

St. Christopher’s 7

Orange 18

Goochland 47

(6)Thomas Dale 39

(9)Prince George 7

Meadowbrook 6

Petersburg 42

Grafton 7

New Kent 42

(2)Hopewell (Mon)

Dinwiddie

L.C. Bird (Mon)

James River

Central-Lunenburg (Mon)

Amelia