2021 Spring record: 0-5

Head Coach: Ryan Turnage, 8th season (27-41)

Returning starters: 15

Of note: Turnage has one of his most veteran teams, but one that has lost 9 straight and 22 of their last 25. This will be the team's first full season as the "Mustangs", but Turnage believes with his entire offensive line back, they could evoke memories of the old Lee-Davis teams that ran the ball so effectively