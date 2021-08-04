Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

2021 Spring Record: 6-1

Season result: Lost to Manchester 49-28 in first round of playoffs

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre (Interim, 1st season)

Returning starters: 16-18

Of note: Jean-Pierre takes over for Dave Bedwell who resigned suddenly in June. He is the fifth different head coach for the Panthers in the last five years but returns several starters on both sides of the ball including quarterback Jaylen Burton.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. this fall right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.