Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

items.[0].videoTitle
Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Hermitage Panthers
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:16:15-04

2021 Spring Record: 6-1

Season result: Lost to Manchester 49-28 in first round of playoffs

Head Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre (Interim, 1st season)

Returning starters: 16-18

Of note: Jean-Pierre takes over for Dave Bedwell who resigned suddenly in June. He is the fifth different head coach for the Panthers in the last five years but returns several starters on both sides of the ball including quarterback Jaylen Burton.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. this fall right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.