2021 Spring Record: 2-3

Season result: 3 losses to 3 playoff teams

Head Coach: George Bland, 3rd season (9-7)

Returning starters: 11-13

Of note: Bland must replace his son, Andrew at quarterback. Mavericks have a four game home stand in October. They open 8/27 vs. Prince George, who beat Freeman 16-13 in 2019

