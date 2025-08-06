Douglas Freeman Mavericks look to bounce back after narrow playoff miss

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

2024 Record: 6-4

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Kevin Simonds, 2nd year (6-4)

Returning Starters: 17

Of note: Freeman's four losses last year were all to playoff teams, but the one that sticks with them the most is a 71-3 pasting by Hanover in their final regular season game, which ultimately kept them out of the playoffs. Simonds will have to replace All-Metro RB Butter Stephenson who is now at Richmond and will rely on a committee of running backs to match Stephenson's production. QB George Davis returns as the starter after jumping up from the JV last year. Simonds has a half dozen three-year starters, notably OL Hank Beach and Matthias Corbin. Caleb Fisher and Bobby Fishburne return at both WR and DB.



